The Ministry of Public Works, in coordination with the General Traffic Department, has closed the Tunis Street in Hawalli from the intersection of Beirut Street signal to the Fourth Ring Road intersection for a month, starting today, Friday.

The sources said the closure necessitated because of a problem in the road, since some parts of the road witnessed a problem in the soil beneath the asphalt layers which has begun to ‘cave in’, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources pointed out that this defect, which the ministry intends to fix, is not in the asphalt layers, but in the soil beneath. The ministry will remove the asphalt layers to treat the lower layer of soil in order to prevent any future similar incident.