The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport has the approval of the Audit Bureau to float the tender for maintenance and operation of tunnel pumping stations, saying the documents are being prepared to sign the contract with the winning company to carry out the tasks, which coincides with the rainy season.

A local Arabic daily said the water drainage network maintenance teams are deployed in various regions to clean manholes and network lines, while that the Central Agency for Public Tenders, during its last meeting, returned the documents of 10 public and emergency maintenance tenders to the Ministry of Works, for not responding to its observations.

Well-informed sources in the Ministry of Works told the daily the ten tenders relate to general and emergency maintenance works for roads and streets that suffer from severe wear and tear in a number of areas, indicating that the ministry is working to prepare its response to the observations made by CAPT.