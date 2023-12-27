The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, in cooperation with the General Traffic Department, announced the opening of a diversion on the Second Ring Road in front of the Mansouriya and Al-Qadisiyah regions, as it prepares to complete the final road works in the area according to the plan.

Meanwhile, beginning at dawn Friday, the 29th of this month PART announced the closure of Al-Ghazali Road in both directions for 4 hours a day — from one in the morning until five in the morning – today, tomorrow and Thursday.