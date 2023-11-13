In a concerted effort to address the pressing concerns in the nation, six parliamentary committees have commenced their meetings today to delve into a range of crucial topics on their respective agendas, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The Health, Social and Labor Affairs Committee, for instance, has placed the critical issue of drug shortages firmly under its microscope. Members of the committee will engage in a comprehensive study to determine the underlying causes behind the scarcity of essential medications within the country. Additionally, they will focus on establishing an effective work mechanism and setting priorities to ensure the committee’s future efficacy.

On the other hand, the Budgets and Final Account Committee will convene to examine the Audit Bureau’s comprehensive report, which encapsulates essential indicators, regulatory phenomena, and developments for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

Meanwhile, the Women, Family, and Children Affairs Committee aims to define the groundwork for their upcoming work. By meticulously crafting a clear mechanism for their operations, the committee endeavors to enhance its ability to cater to the needs and aspirations of women, families, and children within the nation.