National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim, along with his accompanying delegation, held talks on Friday with European Parliament Chairperson Roberta Metsola. “Al-Dustoor” news network, tongue of the Kuwaiti parliament, said in a statement the discussions focused on relieving Kuwaiti citizens of the Schengen visa.

It indicated that there had been some headways in this regard, also noting that there would be voting on the exemption at the European Parliament, later.

The Kuwaiti side replied to some questions and queries regarding the Schengen file and the two sides touched on some other topics, namely women empowerment and Kuwait’s foreign policy toward a large number of issues.

“Al-Dustoor” indicated that the European side expressed admiration of Kuwait’s moderate external policies and its positive role for boosting regional and international peace and concord.

The meeting was attended by undersecretary of the parliamentary caucus, MP Obaid Al-Mutairi, the caucus secretary, MP Dr. Hamad Al-Matar, the State of Kuwait Ambassador tothe Kingdom of Belgium, head of the mission to the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Ambassador Jassem Al-Bedaiwi.

Al-Ghanim is leading a delegation of lawmakers for talks in Brussels with European Union(EU) counterparts for working out an agreement, allowing Kuwaitis visa-free travel to Schengen countries. – KUNA