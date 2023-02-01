The Secretariat-General of the National Assembly has issued the council’s internal regulations in Braille for the blind and visually impaired, in implementation of the decision of the parliament’s office in this regard.

The Secretariat-General told Al-Rai daily that printing the internal regulations in Braille comes out of the need to pay attention to all categories of people with disabilities — the blind, the visually impaired and others.

The sources stated that the decision of the Council office aims to spread awareness of the internal regulations of these segments, support them, and create a suitable environment for them to see the mechanism of the functioning of Parliament.

It is worth noting that the General Secretariat since January 10 has been adopting the Council office’s decision related to the use of sign language during the sessions or when broadcasting them on television, to provide simultaneous interpretation for the deaf and enable them to attend the sessions and follow up on their details and events.