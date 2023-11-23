The transport system in Paris will not be ready in time for the 2024 Olympic Games, according to the mayor of the French capital.

“There will be places where [public] transport will not be ready because there will not be enough trains and not frequently enough,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo told the Quotidien talk show on TMC TV on Wednesday evening.

She said that while the Games infrastructure will be ready, solutions for homelessness will also be a problem.

Nearly 15 million spectators and accredited people are expected to attend the Summer Olympic Games in France in July and August next year.

The transport infrastructure in Paris is already under pressure, with commuters and tourists alike complaining of poor frequency, overcrowding and uncleanliness.

The Ile de France (Paris region) Regional Council, led by right-winger Valerie Pecresse, is in charge of transportation in the region.

Hidalgo said the government was also “a little bit” responsible for the situation, adding: “But we do this all together so I’m also concerned.”

Source: Aljazeera