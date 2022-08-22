The Public Authority for Manpower is working on the completion of a draft of the “Smart Recruitment of Skilled Labor” project, where the authority has addressed a number of government agencies in the project, including the Council of Ministers, to support them in its qualitative project, which will contribute to raising the efficiency and performance of the labor market in Kuwait and meet its professional needs.

Sources told a local Arabic daily that at the beginning the project will target 20 most important professions needed by the Kuwaiti labor market, which will focus on recruiting skilled workers, and then will move to other professions, successively.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the Council of Ministers agreed to transfer the affiliation of the Public Authority for Manpower from the Minister of Justice to the Minister of Interior.

The sources added that the transfer of supervision over the Public Authority for Manpower to the Ministry of Interior aims to contribute to addressing the file of “residency dealers”, marginal foreign workers, and violators of residence and labor laws.

A government document indicated that among the advantages of the smart recruitment project are the following:

1 – Academic accreditation of professional tests, and determining the success and failure rates on which the authority’s decision is based on whether or not to bring in the worker, with the development of an automated test system.

2 – Updating the professions and the professional and standard description according to the needs of the labor market.

3 – Adoption of laws and decisions that guarantee commitment to professions and their adoption in all halls related to the labor market.

4 – Automation of at least 50 vocational tests covering the most important professions needed by the private Kuwaiti labor market.

5 – Determining the most 20 jobs and professions to be recruited in the labor market, in order to raise the efficiency of professional workers.

6 – Signing at least four memoranda of understanding with the supporting civil associations and unions regarding the tests that determine the validity and skill of the worker in his field.

7 – Activating and strengthening the supervisory role through statistics, inspection of professions, and direct coordination with the relevant authorities.

8 – Sifting the labor market inputs through the tests of its workers, their follow-up, and the upgrading of their professions to keep pace with technology and market requirements.

9 – Laying out the legal framework regulating the mechanism for recruiting approved professions in the labor market and obligating the recruiting parties to it, and not deviating from it.