As the violations committed by the medical clinics, drug stores and fictitious doctors, the Public Authority for Manpower inspection teams and personnel from the the Ministry of Health, last Sunday seized a huge drugs store in one of the cooperative societies in the Farwaniya Governorate.

Last Saturday, the “Tripartite Committee”, with the participation of the Ministry of Health, had arrested a Lebanese for impersonating a doctor.

An official source told a local Arabic daily that the campaigns led by PAM under direct supervision of its general manager, Dr. Mubarak Al-Azmi, in cooperation with the Drug Inspection Department of the Ministry of Health and the Consumer Protection Department of the Ministry of Commerce are intended to protect the health of the consumers and control the labor market violations committed by businesses.

The source stated that the tripartite committee received a report from a citizen that there is a drug store on the roof of one of the cooperative societies in the Farwaniya governorate, operating in violation of all requirements and did not obtain any license, and it was built on the roof of the coop in cooperation with the management of the society away from oversight of the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The store was allegedly selling expired medicines and also selling medicines without prescription and other medicines which are prescribed only by doctors in hospitals.

The head of the Consumer Protection Association, Mishaal Al-Manea, stressed the need to intensify efforts to follow up violations in the field of poor storage of medicines and the work of some pharmacies, in addition to the centers for selling consumables.