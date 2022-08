Director of the Public Relations and Media Department and official spokesperson for the Public Authority for Manpower, Aseel Al-Mazyed, announced that the Director General of the Authority will receive citizens every Wednesday, according to prior appointments, through the “Mata” platform in the main building in Al-Riqqa area 10 am to 12 noon, reports a local Arabic daily.



