The Public Authority for Manpower said the authority coordination with the concerned authorities is taking measures to expedite the procedures for issuing work permits for workers brought from abroad to issue work permits in a maximum of 10 days instead of 3 months at the moment.

The sources told a local Arabic daily there is a proposal that includes a new mechanism, in cooperation with the Health Insurance Hospitals Company Daman, which in turn will coordinate with approved hospitals within the labor-exporting countries to reduce the labor examination period to 4 days only (two days for examination outside the country and the same after arrival), and then complete the rest of the other procedures, noting that “the period taken to issue a work permit will be reduced to a week or 10 days instead of the current 3 months from the start of examining the worker inside labor exporting country until his entry and conducting the internal examination until the issuance of a permit.