In a new development in the recurring saga of non-graduate expatriates above the age of 60 years, the Board of Directors of the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) in their meeting last week, reviewed the articles related to this issue and decided to amend some provisions of Article 37 pertaining to the rules, regulations and procedures for granting work permits to this category of workers.

Announcing this, official spokesperson and the Director of the Public Relations and Media Department, at PAM, Aseel Al-Mazyad, said that following their reviewal, the Board of Directors has decided that the these workers are now allowed to renew and transfer their work permit under the same conditions stipulated in Article (37) before the amendment, which are:

Paying an annual additional fee of KD250.

And, that the worker must be insured with an irrevocable comprehensive health insurance policy issued by one of the companies qualified and approved to issue the insurance policy by the Insurance Regulatory Unit.