The Public Authority for Manpower has requested the Arab Republic of Egypt to verify the integrity of the contracts that have been signed by its recruitment agencies in the country and to abide by Kuwaiti legislation and regulations to limit any violations resulting from non-compliance, which ends with the deportation of violating workers.

A local Arabic daily quoting the acting PAM director general, Dr. Mubarak Al-Azmi, said before heading the Kuwaiti delegation to the 48th session of the Arab Conference in Cairo said Kuwait has called on the Egyptian Ministry of Labor to focus on the role of recruitment agencies and the role of government agencies in monitoring their work to ensure the protection of workers’ rights before they travel and to ensure the health and safety of recruitment procedures.

Al-Azmi stated the Kuwaiti delegation stressed, during several meetings it held with labor ministers of Arab countries, the protection guaranteed by Kuwaiti laws for the rights of all workers of different nationalities, focusing on the importance of the role played by labor-sending countries in monitoring recruitment agencies and adhering to recruitment requirements.

Al-Azmi denied that the Kuwaiti delegation had told the media in Egypt or other labor delegations participating in the conference about the intention to activate an electronic link with Egypt or other countries regarding the mechanism of recruitment of workers, stressing that there are local laws and regulations in force that regulate the process of issuing work permits, pointing out the delegation is committed to authorizing such events through official channels approved by the state.

During the conference, the Kuwaiti delegation presented a special report to the Drafting Committee by its Chairman, Director of the International Relations Department at the Commission, Jaber Al-Ali, which adopted a number of decisions, the most important of which was “supporting the trend towards the State of Palestine obtaining full membership of the International Labor Organization and condemning the practices of the Zionist occupation authorities towards the workers and people of Palestine.