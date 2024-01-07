The Public Authority for Manpower has announced its preparations to implement the decision allowing partial work. An official source at the authority revealed that they are currently working on developing the necessary controls and work mechanisms for implementing this decision, reported Al-Anba Daily.

The official source emphasized that all procedures will be automated and conducted within the programs already approved by the Authority. This will ensure easier services and applications for workers and employers alike, and will be accessible through the Authority’s website.

According to the official source, a special form will be made available on the Authority’s website. Workers will need to fill out this form and upload it online, which will then require approval from both the first and second employer. The aim of this process is to streamline the approval process and ensure transparency. Concerning the other controls and conditions related to this decision, the Authority is diligently working on preparing them. Once finalized, they will be submitted to the Minister of Interior for approval.