The Public Authority for Manpower organized a workshop to activate the system for managing the recruitment of domestic workers, inspection services and their disputes, the specialist in domestic labor affairs.

Bassam Al-Shammari told a local Arabic daily that PAM sees it is necessary to expand the use of automated systems and to include services related to domestic workers in the country, stressing however, that the first of these services to be launched is to issue licenses to practice the activity automatically, similar to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in addition to the necessity of automatic linking with the Ministry of Interior regarding the issuance of criminal status papers to shorten the great time and effort expended for this.