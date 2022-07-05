In order to alleviate the increasing pressure on labor examination centers, the Public Authority for Manpower, in cooperation with other concerned parties, is studying a proposal to examine contracted labor in approved health centers in their respective countries.

Responsible sources told a local Arabic daily that this proposed mechanism will be discussed carefully, and if approved, a number of trusted centers in the labor exporting countries will be approved to conduct a medical examination in coordination with the Ministry of Health and other competent authorities.

The sources said, if approved, this mechanism will ease pressure on local labor examination centers.