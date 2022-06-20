The Public Authority for Manpower has launched a service to amend worker permit data through the “Ashal” electronic service for business owners.

Director of Public Relations at the authority, Aseel Al-Mazyed, told a local Arabic daily that this service enables the employer to modify the worker’s name, educational qualification data and passport data.

Al-Mazyed explained that if the amendment request is accepted, the visa data will be modified through electronic linkage with the Ministry of Interior systems.

She pointed out that one of the conditions of service is that the profession to be modified should be allowed to assess the need, and it is not possible to change the profession of a driver.