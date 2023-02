The Public Authority for Manpower has declared the temporary shutdown of its electronic services at the Riggae and Jabriya buildings. According to Al Rai newspaper, certain services linked to other government agencies will be unavailable due to the Kuwait Information Network’s maintenance work. The maintenance will commence from Thursday, today, until the end of Monday, 27 February. The services are expected to resume on Tuesday, 28 February.



