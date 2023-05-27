The Public Authority for Disability Affairs with held a coordination meeting to follow up on job integration and empowerment of persons with disabilities in the public and private sectors.

The Director of the Authority, Dr. Bibi Al-Amiri, spoke of the importance of integrating people with various disabilities in the Kuwaiti labor market, in coordination and cooperation with the government and private sectors, pointing out that this is the most important priority of the authority, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Amiri praised the efforts of the “human construction” and the relevant authorities that have been working, for more than 4 years, to develop and rehabilitate people with disabilities in various fields, explaining that next week will see the graduation of the fourth batch after the people of this category have been trained and qualified to join the labor market.

The Director of “Human Construction”, Awatef Al-Salman, said that signing a memorandum of understanding with the Disability Authority is a continuation of the “Partners to Employ Them” campaign, which was launched in 2018, and includes the same goals, which are qualitative training associated with employment, and the search for new career paths for people with disabilities.

Al-Salman affirmed the association’s keenness to mobilize the social responsibility of the private sector by providing appropriate jobs, and activating the role of government agencies for the same goal, indicating that this is represented by creating a suitable environment for work.

She explained that the Public Authority for Disability Affairs will hold an exhibition for the employment of people with disabilities who have undergone training and rehabilitation on May 31, in cooperation with several parties, including the Public Authority for Manpower, the Civil Service Bureau, the Federation of Banks, and a group of agencies in the government and private sectors, which provides an opportunity to employ 74 employees in various fields, including management.

Deputy Director General for National Employment Affairs in the “Manpower” Najat Al-Youssef pointed out the continuation of striving to provide more job opportunities commensurate with the capabilities and qualifications of this category of people, stressing the keenness of the “national manpower” to extend a hand of cooperation with all parties wishing to provide job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth in various fields of work in the private sector.