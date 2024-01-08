The Public Authority for Manpower and the Ministry of Commerce have jointly urged citizens to exclusively utilize “K-Net” cards for transactions with labor recruitment offices. In a statement released today, Monday, both entities emphasized the importance of dealing only with offices that adhere to the announced prices. They have urged citizens to report any non-compliant offices by contacting the workforce hotline at “96966595” or the trade hotline at “135”, reported Al-Jarida Daily

Furthermore, the Public Authority for Manpower and the Ministry of Commerce have announced plans to establish a joint working committee, which will include representatives from the Ministry of Interior. The purpose of this committee will be to conduct inspections of labor recruitment offices and ensure their compliance with ministerial decisions, as well as the Domestic Workers Law and its executive regulations. Both authorities affirmed their commitment to taking strict legal actions against any labor recruitment office found violating these regulations.