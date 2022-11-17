The Public Authority for Manpower announced that it has completed 86,298 transactions through the ‘Our Pride’ platform for individuals from the beginning of January until the end of last October distributed as follows — 11,381 related to completing the graduates’ reward; 41,179 receiving the password for entering the platform and 2,061 for insurance against unemployment, in addition to 1,521 related to job opportunities, 20,869 social rewards for graduates, and 190 for registration of job search allowance, in addition to 7,000 inquiry transactions, 403 constituent contracts, and 1694 related to graduate reward grievances, reports a local Arabic daily.



