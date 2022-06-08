The Supreme Consultative Committee for Labor Affairs held its first meeting for 2022-2023 after its re-formation based on the decision of the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for the Promotion of Integrity.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Public Authority for Manpower and was attended by PAM committee members, representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Kuwait Municipality, the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the General Federation of Kuwait Workers. The meeting was chaired by acting Director-General of the Public Authority for Manpower, Sultan Al-Shaalani.

The committee discussed many issues related to the Kuwaiti labor market and proposals submitted by the Employment Affairs Sector of the Public Authority for Manpower to amend some provisions of the list of rules and procedures for granting work permits pursuant to Resolution No. 156 of 2022.

The committee also discussed some of the observations made by the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry with regard to discussing mechanisms for creating a balance between supply and demand in the Kuwaiti labor market and the decisions required to create this balance and control the recruitment of workers.