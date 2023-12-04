The Public Authority for Manpower has issued a decision prohibiting the transfer of workers from the government sector to the private sector. However, there are exceptions to this rule, which apply to three specific categories, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The decision outlines the following categories that are exempt from the prohibition:

1. Husbands and children of Kuwaiti women and wives of Kuwaiti men: This exception is made to accommodate the family ties and support the stability of Kuwaiti families.

2. Palestinian document holders: Palestinian citizens holding valid documentation are allowed to transfer from the government sector to the private sector. This provision aims to provide opportunities for Palestinian residents to explore employment in various sectors.

3. University graduates under the age of 60: Individuals with a university qualification, who have not yet reached the age of 60, are permitted to transfer to the private sector.

However, this is subject to the condition that their profession aligns with their qualifications and the nature of the roles they held within the government agency. It is worth noting that the decision comes as part of the Public Authority for Manpower’s efforts to regulate the labor market and ensure a balanced workforce distribution between the government and private sectors.