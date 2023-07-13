Under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid, the commissioned Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower, Marzouq Al-Otaibi, met with the Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Society, Maja Al-Barjas, and other members of the Board of Directors Association to discuss cooperation with civil societies on spreading awareness and protecting employment, Al-Anbaa reported. Al-Otaibi welcomed the members of the Red Crescent and commended their pioneering humanitarian role and contributions to achieving the society’s noble mission.

Meanwhile, Al-Barjas thanked the PAM for their support of human rights and civil society. She said that the authority’s efforts reflect an honorable image of Kuwait and contribute to creating a strategic humanitarian partnership that serves all segments of society.

On the other hand, Al-Otaibi also met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwaiti Society for Human Rights, Khaled Al-Ajmi. Al-Ajmi briefed Al-Otaibi on the society’s latest project, which is the Sahem project to enhance the role of community leaders in oversight and accountability. Al-Otaibi said that the project would contribute to good governance, integrity, and transparency in society.


