In a move aimed at providing support to owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Public Authority for Manpower has issued amendments to certain work regulations. These revisions bring about changes in requirements for restaurant activities and consumer order delivery companies, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Under the new amendments, the initial need estimate for restaurant activities has been increased from 10 workers to 15 workers. Additionally, for licensed restaurants, five additional workers will be granted after a subsequent inspection to ensure the smooth running of the activity and the readiness of the facility.

In a bid to support consumer order delivery companies, the Authority has also made adjustments to controls. The year of manufacture for cars utilized by these companies should now not exceed seven years, up from the previous limit of five years.

Similarly, the limit for motorcycle year of manufacture has been extended to four years from the previous three years. Furthermore, the financial guarantee requirement, previously set at 500 dinars for motorcycle registration, has been eliminated as per the new controls aligned with the regulations of the General Traffic Department. This elimination aims to provide further support to SME owners.