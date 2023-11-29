The event was hosted by the Pakistani Business & Finance Professionals Kuwait (PBFPK), which was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E Malik Muhammad Farooq.

The occasion was attended by members of the community, prominent businessmen, and presidents of other Pakistani organizations. The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Mr. Wajih-ul-Hassan, followed by a warm welcome note delivered by Mr. Fahad Zahid, General Secretary of PBFPK. Expressing his gratitude towards the Ambassador for taking time out from his busy schedule to attend the event, Zahid extended a warm welcome to all the esteemed guests in attendance.

1 of 3

The event featured two informative sessions titled “State of Pakistan’s Economy” and “Investing Disposable Income,” led by PBFPK Executive Committee Member, Mohammad Saqib Aftab. Aftab provided valuable insights on how international institutional investors evaluate Pakistan’s creditworthiness, drawing comparisons with peer group countries.

The second session delved into various investment avenues in Pakistan, including Government Bonds/Sukuk, Bank Deposits, Saving Schemes, and the Real Estate Sector. Aftab emphasized the benefits of locking investments in these financial instruments to leverage the current high-rate environment.

PBFPK President, Mohammed Tariq Mirza, addressed the guests and shared the organization’s journey. Mirza encouraged the community to actively participate in the PBFPK platform, contributing their expertise and talent to empower community members with knowledge and resources.

Finally, he expressed his gratitude to H.E Malik Muhammad Farooq for gracing the event, and appreciated the audience for their presence. In his address, H.E Malik Muhammad Farooq commended the efforts of PBFPK and provided insights into Pakistan’s economic condition.

Farooq also highlighted the government’s SIFC initiative, urging attendees to work towards attracting more investments to Pakistan and leverage the benefits offered by this program.

Mr. Rana Ejaz, President of the Kuwait Pakistan Friendship Association (KPFA), concluded the event, the event organized by PBFPK served as a platform to unite Pakistani professionals in Kuwait and promote greater collaboration amongst the business and finance community.