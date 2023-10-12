The Embassy of Pakistan in a statement to the media expressed their regret of cancellation of their scheduled programmes on 13 and 14 October 2023 in light of the recent developments in the Middle East and as a gesture of solidarity with Palestine.

The decision aligns with the commitment of both the Pakistani and Kuwaiti governments to support the Palestinian brethren during these challenging times.

While the Embassy intended to exhibit the cultural affinity through Pakistan Cultural Week, they expressed their regret and empathize with the Kuwaiti government’s decision to halt all the musical concerts in conveying its sentiments and support.

The Embassy remains committed to commemorate the 60th anniversary in a befitting manner and aims to foster cultural ties and cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait.