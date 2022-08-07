The Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Industry, Fahd Al-Shariaan, has approved the formation of the permanent national committee for the construction and building materials specification sector.

The committee is concerned with setting and adopting standards specifications for construction and building materials in the country, setting annual plans for sector specifications, and following up on the latest developments in the field of standards specifications for construction and building materials issued by technical committees of international and regional organizations and the national standardization bodies, reports a local Arabic daily.

The concerned committee has 22 members who will study the complaints received by the Public Authority for Industry from government agencies.