The Public Authority for Housing Welfare has floated a tender for the construction, completion and maintenance of main road works, main infrastructure service networks and rainwater tanks in the South Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City Project.

A local Arabic daily has learned from informed sources that the scheduled date for submitting bids (the closing date) is November 3, 2022, and that the preliminary meeting for inquiries is scheduled for October 16, 2022 at 10 am at the PAHW headquarters in South Surra.

The sources pointed out that the local and international companies executing road works, services and infrastructure projects must meet the conditions to purchase the tender documents and must be submitted with all documents in accordance with the requirements and in a manner that fulfills the conditions in the manner stipulated.