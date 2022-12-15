The Public Authority for Housing Welfare announced the distribution of the fourth batch of (N5) government plots in the South Sabah Al-Ahmad project — 307 plots of 400 square meters each for those who were allocated in Oct 2018.

The PAHW explained that the distribution of cards was expected to take place Wednesday and next Sunday, while reserve cards will be distributed on Monday and the draw will take place on Wednesday Dec 21, reports a local Arabic daily.

The authority has called on the citizens who have been allocated government plots in the project to come personally to the PAHW headquarters on the specified dates.