The Public Authority for Housing Welfare has requested that the municipality allocate temporary roads to serve the East Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City project and benefit the residents in the area. The PAHW is currently implementing a project in the east of Sabah Al-Ahmad residential city, and the contractual completion date of the project is April 2024. In a report by Al-Qabas newspaper, the municipality approved the request of the Public Authority for Industry to allocate a public utility area within the Plot 1 of the Sabhan Industrial Area, with an area of 4,779 square meters to be used as a plant site for the treatment of industrial waste.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce sent a recommendation letter to the municipality for the coordination of all concerned authorities in allocating lands for the construction of multi-floor buildings, such as points of sale and distribution of subsidized and discounted supplies, including short-term storage in residential areas.