The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) announced the number of housing services provided through the government’s Sahel application, since the beginning of the launch of the application, reached approximately 130,875 transactions distributed over 20 services.

The Deputy Director General for Public Relations and Development Affairs, and PAHW spokesman, Omar Al-Ruwaih, stated since the launch of electronic services through Sahel in September 2021 until September 2022, the platform has seen a big demand for e-transactions from citizens, especially the project services and issuing building permits.

Al-Ruwaih said PAHW is determined to automate all its services through the application, so that citizens can obtain all services 24 hours a day from anywhere — from inside or outside the country.

He confirmed the PAHW has allocated ‘Botha’ to inquire about its services through Sahel at the lobby of PAHW headquarters during working hours from 8:30 am until 12:30 pm.