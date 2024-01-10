Data released by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) reveals that in December, the PAHW Citizen Service Department processed 22,363 transactions including 240 new housing applications and 1,207 allocation transactions.

The statistics from the organization, a copy of which has been obtained by the Al-Anba daily, outlined that within the same month, the Citizen Service Department executed 330 distribution transactions, 264 documentation transactions, and 66 collection transactions; additionally, 90 new files related to rented housing were initiated.

Meanwhile, the reception department facilitated 200 rental permit transactions and issued 160 certificates for interested parties.

The Communications Department’s telephone customer service efficiently handled 1,659 direct calls from citizens. The Statistical Department of the Follow-up Department received 103 petitions submitted to the institution, encompassing the Requests and Allocation Sector and the Distribution and Documentation Sector.

Furthermore, 14 transactions were submitted through the website, and 18,030 services were successfully completed using the Sahl government application.