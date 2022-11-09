The Public Authority for Housing Welfare from 1956 to this year has distributed about 163,667 housing units, including 102,068 plots, 60,235 thousand and 1,364 apartments, which means that the average distribution each year is about 2,480 units.

According to real estate estimates, the average wait for a citizen to get housing in 20 years, during which he suffers from the burden of rents, which average 500 dinars per month, and devours a large part of his earnings, especially in light of the high inflation, the high cost of living and the increased requirements of life, reports a local Arabic daily.

A study by the Scientific Center showed that 72 percent of Kuwaiti families live in private housing areas, while 20 percent live in apartments within villas, and 8 percent live in apartments in investment areas.

According to these estimates, the citizen spends about 120 thousand dinars during the waiting period for a house, meaning that he pays more than the credit bank loan of 70 thousand and the construction support of 30 thousand, and this amount constitutes almost half of the price of the price of buying a house in outer areas whose house prices range between 270 and 300 thousand, and 24 percent of the price of a house in the interior regions, where the average price is 500 thousand dinars.

Realtors estimate that housing requests increase annually by about 8,000, which will enhance the number of existing requests if the state does not manage the wheel of completion more quickly than that to meet the growth of requests year after year.