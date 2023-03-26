The Public Authority for Housing Welfare what has been published in the social media and some electronic news services about “depriving the Kuwaiti wife of her right to own government housing” is misleading and unfounded,.

The PAHW indicated that “the Kuwaiti wife has the right to get the ownership document through the competent department and without submitting it to the committee,” reports Al-Jarida daily.

The authority stated that, based on the recent amendments to the Residential Care Regulations, the Kuwaiti wife has the right to apply for electric power supply, and the same can be said of any family member, provided that their requests are presented to the competent committee for an opinion in accordance with legal procedures.

The PAHW calls for complete accuracy in reporting news and relying on its official accounts on social media programs and the website to have access to accurate information.