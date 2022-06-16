Amina Al-Awadi, Deputy Director General for Control and Information Systems Affairs at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, announced the launch of what she called the ‘vacation sale service’ on the authority’s website for employees wishing to benefit from cashing their vacation balance, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Al-Awadi said in a press statement, that the PAHW has issued an administrative circular on the issue and will receive employee requests starting next Sunday for only 10 days on the PAHW website.

Al-Awadi indicated that this service comes within the authority’s plan to automate its services, whether for citizens or employees, in a fully digital form without the need for paperwork.