The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition said that the Ahmadi Governorate Inspection Department conducted an inspection tour, in cooperation with the Municipality, to punish violating mobile groceries and street vendors in Al-Khairan, Al-Sakina, Al-Nuwaiseeb and the Nuwaiseeb border port area.

The authority added the campaign resulted in the lifting of more than 20 mobile groceries for operating without a health license, reports a local Arabic daily.