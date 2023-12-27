The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition has entered into a contract with the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, outlining the provision of consulting and operational services to the authority’s food laboratories.

Dr. Reem Al-Fulaij, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director-General, represented the Authority at the signing ceremony, while Dr. Mishaan Al-Otaibi, the Acting Director-General, signed on behalf of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, reports Al-Jarida daily.

During the ceremony Al-Fulaij emphasized that the contract’s reflects the Authority’s commitment to operating its laboratories in alignment with the latest international systems, practices, and standards, keeping abreast of developments in laboratory testing.

The Institute, she noted, is an ideal national partner due to its status as a significant scientific and research reference in specialized areas, coupled with its extensive experience in the national landscape and awareness of global scientific and technical advancements.

The five-year contract focuses on providing advisory and operational services to the food laboratories under the General Authority for Food and Nutrition, encompassing various aspects aimed at enhancing laboratory operations.

Al-Otaibi highlighted that signing the contract is part of the joint effort to ensure the sustainability of food safety. Following the relocation of the central laboratory from Kuwait Municipality to the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, the Institute is committed to contributing its services to enhance the laboratory’s capabilities and equipment.

He emphasized that this collaboration underscores the mutual commitment of both entities to fostering cooperation.

Under the contract, the institute’s researchers and specialists will provide scientific and technical consultations related to the laboratory’s equipment and operation.

They will also develop monitoring and analysis policies to assess the compliance of food materials, both imported and local, with standard specifications and their suitability for human consumption before authorization for circulation.