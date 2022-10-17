The Capital Governorate Committee in the Municipal Council recommended during its meeting Sunday approving the allocation of a site for the Zakat House within the boundaries of the Khaldiya suburb center.

The committee headed by member Fahd Al-Abduljader, decided to honor the request of the Environment Public Authority regarding allocating the former Shuwaikh police station building in the third Shuwaikh area, within Plot C as its control center on the agenda for discussion in a future meeting, reports a local Arabic daily.

The committee approved the request of the Ministry of Health to transfer the ownership of the assets of the Central Food Laboratory building for food inspection, and the building of food imported from the Kuwait Municipality to the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area.