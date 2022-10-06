The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation has addressed the regulatory authorities, regarding a “package of development projects” in the fields of aviation safety and security and meteorological sciences.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources said the DGCA has addressed the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to provide technical support for the operation, management, training, improvement and development of aviation security services, and requested that it be offered to 7 foreign companies, but CAPT is said to have postponed a decision until a letter was received from the administration regarding the criteria on which it was based to choose those companies.

It also indicated its request to offer the practice of designing, manufacturing, operating and providing technical support for the primary near-range and long-range air surveillance radar system at Kuwait International Airport to 4 foreign companies, and CAPT agreed to award the tender for the design, manufacture and supply of the local dust warning system, and second-generation systems for handling Meteorological data at the airport.