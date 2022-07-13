Statistics issued by the Public Authority for Civil Information show 1.437 million citizens and residents live in 8 residential areas, representing 31% of the country’s total population; and the extent of the increase and decrease of population in 180 residential and agricultural areas until the end of last year saying Salmiya district is the most populous, with a total of 282,541 people, followed by Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh.

The report said Jleeb has been displaced as the most populous during the past year, which resulted in 56,779 people leaving the region and moving to other regions, where the total population until the end of 2021 was about 271,000, after they were close to 328,000 in 2019.

The figures showed the Sabah Al-Ahmad city has 60,257 residents after the district opened the doors for residents in 2015 and as for the West Abdullah Al-Mubarak district where the population registration began in 2020 has 1,257 registered residents.

The sources added, there were 10,608 people registered in the Northwest of Sulaibikhat district, where people started moving in, in 2015 and until last year, as well as approximately 10,000 people in the suburb of Abu Fatira, which entered on the list of residential areas in 2009.

It was clear, according to the PACI report, the noticeable decrease in the population numbers in many areas, including Anjafa, Al-Bida, Al-Maseela, Abu Al-Hassaniya, Al-Khairan Al-Sakani, where the numbers do not exceed a thousand people; while 652 people were registered in the Al-Bida region, 515 in the Residential Khiran, 841 in Al-Maseela and 360 in Anjafa.

Civil information data indicated that approximately 500,000 people live in the Jahra governorate in comparison with the data of other regions in the country’s governorates it turns out that the Jahra regions are overcrowded, especially the city of Saad Al-Abdullah, which houses approximately 115 thousand people.

It is noteworthy to mention Taima and Sulaibiya districts have 119 thousand people distributed over 10,000 plots, which is a high number compared to the total housing provided by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare for the purpose of benefiting the owners of housing requests, as a temporary housing alternative.

Civil Information data showed 27 people are registered among the residents of the ‘Sulaibikhat Cemetery’ area, a majority of those registered as residents in the cemetery area are workers affiliated to the Kuwait Municipality, and they work in professions related to burial and washing the dead.