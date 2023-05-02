The Public Authority for Civil Information indicator shows the rate of growth of citizens in 1990 was 0.040, in 1995 it reached 0.035, in the year 2000 the rate recorded a decrease of 0.033, and in 2005 it recorded a rate of 0.029, in 2010 it recorded 0.029, and in 2010 it reached 0.026, recording its lowest decrease in 2020 at 0.022.

The index also showed a decline in the rates of individuals in the Kuwaiti family, as the rate was 6.44 in 1995, 5.24 in 2000, 5.02 in 2005, 4.93 in 2010, 4.77 in 2015, and 4.60 in 2020, reports Annahar daily.

In another indicator issued by PACI, it was found that the Indian community represents 20.39% of the average size of the non-Kuwaiti population, as their numbers jumped from 181,832 people in 1990 to 965,744 in 2022.

The Public Authority for Civil Information said in a statement the addition of two new indicators in the population and labor force indicators section through the statistical services website, as part of its efforts to update its website to keep pace with the requirements of its visitors and update its data.

The Public Relations Department indicated that the new update contains two new indicators, the first of which is the growth rates of the Kuwaiti population according to different years.

As for the other indicator, it provides the rate of increase of non-Kuwaitis over the years, with the possibility of identifying specific nationalities to display the evolution of their numbers.

On the other hand, PACI has issued an update on the data of the statistical services website up to December 31, 2022.