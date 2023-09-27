The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has denied allegations circulating regarding the hacking of the “My ID” application. In a statement released by PACI, it called on all citizens and residents using the application to refrain from accepting any authentication requests unless they were initiated by the user, reported Al-Rai Daily.

PACI highlighted the importance of verifying the service provider and the purpose of authentication before accepting or rejecting any request. This is being deemed necessary in order to prevent any unauthorized access to personal data and information shared on the application.