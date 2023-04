The Director-General of the Public Authority for Civil Information, Musaed Al-Asousi, has announced his resignation from the authority.

In a statement addressed to the employees of the authority, Al-Asousi said, “I submitted my resignation dated on March 19, 2023, to mark the end of a 38-year journey, in which I was pleased to work with you and made remarkable achievements thanks to your efforts and giving, reports Al-Jarida daily.