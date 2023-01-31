The Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries Affairs demanded owners of animal plots and those who did not pay the annual rent for the previous and current years to pay their dues, reported Al Rai. The Council of Ministers implemented the decision and the recommendations related to the accumulated debts of government agencies, as well as the recommendations and remedies ensuring that the sums due to ministries and government departments do not accumulate in the future.

Moreover, PAAFR indicated that in the event of non-payment of the amounts due, the agency will be forced to take legal measures resulting from non-compliance, stressing that there is an automatic link between the services of ministries and government departments to ensure implementation of the decision, as well as to study and activate the collection of dues of ministries and government departments that are not collected by the beneficiaries of its services.