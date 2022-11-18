The College of Nursing at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training organized two adult CCU courses for the nursing staff at the Ministry of Health. The courses were conducted in cooperation with the Ibn Al-Haytham Training Center, an Arab daily reported.

The Dean of the College, Dr. Ali Al-Hajraf, explained that the two courses are the first of cooperation between the College and the MOH, in order to activate the memorandum of understanding stating the establishment of specialized courses for the nursing staff at the MOH.

Dr. Al-Hajraf stressed that the courses have a great impact on developing the concept of nursing care in Kuwait’s health sector.