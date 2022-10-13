College of Nursing at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training announced, in cooperation with the Kuwait Oil Company, it will start receiving applications from male and female students to join the nursing team at the Ahmadi Hospital.

The applicants are requested to send their documents on the authority’s official website as of Sunday, Oct 23,2022. A local Arabic daily said, quoting sources from the college said, the applicant must be a Kuwaiti, hold a high school certificate in science, must be qualified as per the college requirements, the age of the applicant must not exceed 28 years for undergraduate students, and 26 years for diploma holders, must pass the medical test at the Ahmadi Hospital.

The applicant who meets the conditions is subjected to a personal interview, and appearing for the personal interview does not mean acceptance. “Applicants who do not meet the conditions, will be rejected,” said a source.