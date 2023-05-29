The spokesperson for the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, Siham Al-Enezi, announced the activation of 3 new services, through the unified government application for electronic services “Sahel”, for the comprehensive mechanization of all work procedures.

This achievement is qualitative, successful and smooth shift towards safe electronic environment, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Enezi stated that the new automated services include “submitting a request for a true copy of the certificate for graduates of colleges (basic education, commercial studies, health sciences, technological studies, and nursing).”

She added the services also include “submitting a request for a duplicate certificate for graduates of the Higher Institute for Communications and Navigation, Nursing, the Industrial Institutes in Sabah Al-Salem and Shuwaikh, the Higher Institute for Energy, Vocational Training, Construction Training, and the Higher Institute for Administrative Services.”

She stated that the services also include submitting a request for a social reward for new admissions to the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, and an admission inquiry for students which were launched in September 2022.