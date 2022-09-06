The Deanship of Admission and Registration in the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training has announced that 893 male and female Kuwaiti ninth grade certificate holders; the fifth grade certificate and its equivalent who meet the admission requirements have been accepted for the special training courses during 2022/2023.

The deanship told a local Arabic daily that 157 trainees from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries who meet the conditions have also been accepted.

The sources indicated 260 male and female trainees were accepted in the first training year 2022/2023 for petroleum courses who meet the terms of the contractor contracts for the oil company.