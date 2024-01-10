Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, and Acting Minister of Public Works, Dr. Jassim Al-Ostad, has issued a decision to allocate the site of the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources in Ardhiya for the exclusive auction of local agricultural products. The objective behind this move is to support Kuwaiti farmers and enhance food security.

In a statement to KUNA PAAAFR said the Minister’s decision also involves the formation of a committee tasked with overcoming obstacles and challenges related to the marketing and sale of local agricultural products.

Additionally, the committee is mandated to establish an electronic link between the PAAAFR and the Ministry of Social Affairs, ensuring cooperative societies’ adherence to ministerial decisions requiring 75% of agricultural items to be sourced from local products.

The committee comprises representatives from various relevant authorities, including the Agriculture Authority, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Kuwaiti Farmers Union, and the Union of Cooperative Societies.

The decision, supervised by the concerned authorities, entrusts the Ministry of Commerce with overseeing the organization of the auction at the Ardhiya site.

The ministry will determine the basic auction price or set a minimum cost for local agricultural products, aiming to support Kuwaiti farmers and bolster food security by encouraging local production to meet market needs.

It is worth noting that Decree No. 134 of 2023, issued on July 18, mandated the transfer of supervision of the PAAAFR to the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy.